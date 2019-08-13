Eastern Bank Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Samlyn Capital Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Decreased by $19.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 27,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, down from 186,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.16% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $210.83. About 18.08 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 61.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 126,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 77,712 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, down from 204,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 239,350 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

More important recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 49,718 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 155 shares. 275,354 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Thornburg Invest reported 67,182 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 74,350 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 218,227 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 143,049 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Lifeplan Financial Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Co reported 7,772 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc invested in 22,840 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 1,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 40,288 shares. Baupost Group Llc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Axa owns 97,289 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7,024 shares to 740,159 shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 303,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca reported 45,589 shares. Capital Intl Limited Ca holds 8,877 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 217,803 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 6.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc owns 2.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 141,094 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.14% or 1,522 shares. 76,059 were accumulated by Glenview Bancshares Dept. Amg National Bank & Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Central State Bank And Trust reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bragg Advisors holds 1.43% or 58,014 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Murphy Cap invested 4.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% stake. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 157,610 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 4,320 shares to 245,038 shares, valued at $19.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 65,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).