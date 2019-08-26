Eastern Bank Cut Costco Wholesale New (COST) Position by $4.05 Million; Market Value Rose; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $877,878 as Stock Price Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 113.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 30,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 14,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 25,600 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 16,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 54,204 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 70,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $276.24. About 212,194 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Bb&T Ltd owns 22,390 shares. Goelzer Investment Management accumulated 101,918 shares. Country Club Trust Na has 39,029 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 81,412 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 77,700 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers stated it has 13,624 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 31,712 shares. Toth Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 4,975 shares. Mutual Of America reported 29,730 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals -9% following big Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Monday, May 13 the insider Standen James D. bought $36,019. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 520 shares to 20,613 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (CWI) by 301,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.