Eastern Bank Boosted Phillips (PSX) Stake; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Market Valuation Rose While Summit Creek Advisors Lifted Stake

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 104,451 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, up from 100,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 25,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 55,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 29,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 156,481 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Principal Fin Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Stephens Inc Ar has 1,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP has invested 0.04% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Llc has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 3,600 shares. Pinebridge Lp has 0.02% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 14,398 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 52,285 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Jefferies Group Llc reported 3,060 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 6,096 shares.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPS Commerce: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPS Commerce: A Growth Stock In A Growth Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spectra Systems Corporation (LON:SPSC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SPS Commerce Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14,710 shares to 91,573 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,504 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (CSJ).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.