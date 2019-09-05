Eastern Bank increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 127.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 40,197 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Eastern Bank holds 71,736 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 31,539 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $38.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 4.83M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.31’s average target is 29.21% above currents $43.58 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52.5000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform”. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 342,158 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 185,076 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 23,583 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Axa reported 209,360 shares. 920 are held by Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct invested 2.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bp Pcl reported 79,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory, California-based fund reported 3.13 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 200,645 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 16,720 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.12M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.3% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K.