Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

As REIT – Office companies, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties Inc. 18 7.22 N/A 0.05 358.27 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.42 N/A 0.10 231.25

Table 1 highlights Easterly Government Properties Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Columbia Property Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Easterly Government Properties Inc. is presently more expensive than Columbia Property Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. In other hand, Columbia Property Trust Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 2.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Easterly Government Properties Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.3% and 75.5%. Insiders held 0.3% of Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Easterly Government Properties Inc. 5.61% 4.78% 3.79% 3.16% -9.43% 18.81% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.63% -2.67% -2.63% -1.81% 0% 14.73%

For the past year Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of general services administration commercial properties in the United States. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.