Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (:), both competing one another are REIT – Office companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties Inc. 19 7.82 N/A 0.05 362.88 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Easterly Government Properties Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.43% and an $20.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Easterly Government Properties Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 11.24% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.16% of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Easterly Government Properties Inc. 1.4% 4.31% 4.37% 5.95% 0.37% 20.34% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of general services administration commercial properties in the United States. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.