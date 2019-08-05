Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Easterly Government Properties Inc. has 95.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.00% of all REIT – Office companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Easterly Government Properties Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.30% 0.20% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Easterly Government Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties Inc. N/A 18 362.88 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Easterly Government Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Easterly Government Properties Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.33 2.46

With average price target of $19, Easterly Government Properties Inc. has a potential downside of -1.14%. The potential upside of the rivals is 23.43%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Easterly Government Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Easterly Government Properties Inc. 1.4% 4.31% 4.37% 5.95% 0.37% 20.34% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.21% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Easterly Government Properties Inc. beats Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s competitors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of general services administration commercial properties in the United States. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.