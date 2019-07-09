Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Decreased By $659,535 Its Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Position

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. DEA’s profit would be $19.72 million giving it 15.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 1.20M shares traded or 109.61% up from the average. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has declined 9.43% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Vr Advisory Services Ltd holds 1.53 million shares with $4.70M value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solution L now has $159.63 million valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 13,401 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS

Among 2 analysts covering Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Easterly Government Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89 million for 4.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 202,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 14,417 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co holds 275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 1.66% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 60,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,862 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 2,293 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) or 894 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.03% or 735,506 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.03% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 35,396 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0.01% or 366,278 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,347 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 6,605 shares. Agf invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).