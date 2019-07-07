Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. DEA’s profit would be $19.73 million giving it 15.94 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 552,918 shares traded. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has declined 9.43% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018

Among 6 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Lake Street given on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. See Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Svb Leerink 83.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $53.0000 66.0000

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $77 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

More notable recent Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Frontline Ltd (FRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:DEA) 0.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Easterly Government Properties Announces Lease Award for the Development of 162000 SF FDA Laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc

Among 2 analysts covering Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Easterly Government Props had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 8 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Raymond James maintained Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) rating on Friday, March 1. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $19 target.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

The stock increased 2.30% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 677,417 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 511.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 507.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – TIMING FOR AVAILABILITY OF TANDEM PRODUCTS IN ITALY HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care and Movi SpA Announce Agreement for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Italy; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 19/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk; 23/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreements for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Australia and New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – $TNDM seriously overvalued. Besides CEO selling, short squeeze ending, institutional interest minimal & plunging with nearly 8M decreased positions. Accumulated losses; 15/05/2018 – Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Buys 2% of Tandem Diabetes

More notable recent Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Stocks Making Massive Moves on Diabetes Data – Schaeffers Research” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why DexCom Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Conference Call Following Data Presentations at the ADA Scientific Sessions – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.