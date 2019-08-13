Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to pay $0.26 on Sep 26, 2019; Regency Centers Has 1.31 Sentiment

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:DEA) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Easterly Government Properties Inc’s current price of $20.15 translates into 1.29% yield. Easterly Government Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 1.10M shares traded or 69.15% up from the average. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has risen 0.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018

Regency Centers Corp (REG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 158 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 121 cut down and sold their positions in Regency Centers Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 158.78 million shares, down from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Regency Centers Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 105 Increased: 113 New Position: 45.

Among 2 analysts covering Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Easterly Government Properties had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) rating on Friday, March 1. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $19 target.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.86 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 37.7 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 789,225 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has risen 6.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation for 126,435 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.22 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.33% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 3.25% in the stock. Rbo & Co Llc, a California-based fund reported 183,116 shares.