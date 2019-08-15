Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to pay $0.26 on Sep 26, 2019; Gsi Technology (GSIT) Shorts Increased By 26.54%

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:DEA) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Easterly Government Properties Inc’s current price of $20.00 translates into 1.30% yield. Easterly Government Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1.03M shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has risen 0.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA)

Gsi Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) had an increase of 26.54% in short interest. GSIT’s SI was 47,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.54% from 37,300 shares previously. With 72,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Gsi Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s short sellers to cover GSIT’s short positions. The SI to Gsi Technology Inc’s float is 0.32%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 19,391 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold GSI Technology, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Limited Company Il has 11,222 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 21,057 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Limited Company has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 132,717 shares. Axa reported 18,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eam Lc reported 87,674 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 58,000 were reported by Weber Alan W. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Roumell Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8.6% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 455,152 shares. Blackrock owns 58,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,690 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Geode Ltd Liability Co has 95,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $189.22 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It has a 113.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.

Among 2 analysts covering Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Easterly Government Properties has $2100 highest and $19 lowest target. $20’s average target is 0.00% above currents $20 stock price. Easterly Government Properties had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James.

