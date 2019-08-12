Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to pay $0.26 on Sep 26, 2019; Collectors Universe (CLCT) Has 3.33 Sentiment

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:DEA) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Easterly Government Properties Inc’s current price of $19.88 translates into 1.31% yield. Easterly Government Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 647,477 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has risen 0.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend

Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 40 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 12 sold and reduced stakes in Collectors Universe Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.15 million shares, up from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Collectors Universe Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. for 302,325 shares. Martin & Co Inc Tn owns 100,444 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 72,100 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.32% in the stock. Pembroke Management Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 138,337 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 32,659 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) has risen 76.68% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $208.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 24.85 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

