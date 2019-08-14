East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Reaches $39.42 Yearly Low; Shorts at Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Raised By 13.41%

The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) hit a new 52-week low and has $36.66 target or 7.00% below today’s $39.42 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.81B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $36.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $406.35M less. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 384,932 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) had an increase of 13.41% in short interest. CNNE’s SI was 968,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.41% from 853,800 shares previously. With 214,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)’s short sellers to cover CNNE’s short positions. The SI to Cannae Holdings Inc’s float is 1.45%. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 59,561 shares traded. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) has risen 58.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNNE News: 09/05/2018 – CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $14.95 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 UNCHANGED FROM QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 14/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings 4Q Rev $317.4M; 26/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings: Gross Proceeds $631.3 Million From Offering; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Cannae Holdings Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cannae Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNNE); 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ceridian HCM’s B3 CFR and revises outlook to positive on announced plans for IPO; rates new term loan and revolver at B3

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $179.66M for 8.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Securities stated it has 3.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Adage Capital Gru stated it has 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Btim Corp stated it has 0.15% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Prudential Fin invested in 0.07% or 835,780 shares. Bailard reported 6,800 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Twin Management invested in 109,950 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Blackrock invested in 15.63 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 49,528 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 190,952 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 100 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc owns 37,825 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It has a 28.38 P/E ratio. It takes both minority and majority stakes.

