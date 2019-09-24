East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) EPS Estimated At $1.22; CASTLIGHT HEALTH Has 2.52 Sentiment

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) investors sentiment increased to 2.52 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.63, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 63 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 25 cut down and sold stock positions in CASTLIGHT HEALTH. The funds in our database now own: 74.41 million shares, up from 67.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding CASTLIGHT HEALTH in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.22 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.27% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. EWBC’s profit would be $177.58M giving it 9.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, East West Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 478,092 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $229.50 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 2.78 million shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 263,630 shares. The Netherlands-based Alpinvest Partners B.V. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Harbourvest Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 349,070 shares.

Analysts await Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Castlight Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% or 142,421 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,569 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 32,400 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 42,485 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust owns 5,833 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 1.77 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 178,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,786 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 57,237 shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 46,525 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 230,120 shares. Bb&T has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 77,783 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was bought by Irving Paul H. Shares for $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.58 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.