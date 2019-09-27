East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) and Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN). The two are both Foreign Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp Inc. 42 1.20 144.57M 4.52 10.63 Banco Santander S.A. 4 0.00 16.14B 0.48 8.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for East West Bancorp Inc. and Banco Santander S.A. Banco Santander S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than East West Bancorp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. East West Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has East West Bancorp Inc. and Banco Santander S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp Inc. 342,015,613.91% 16.2% 1.8% Banco Santander S.A. 412,819,397,907.77% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Banco Santander S.A.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

East West Bancorp Inc. and Banco Santander S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Banco Santander S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

East West Bancorp Inc. has an average price target of $51.5, and a 15.83% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of East West Bancorp Inc. shares and 1.9% of Banco Santander S.A. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of East West Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21% of Banco Santander S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) East West Bancorp Inc. -0.56% 1.35% -5.9% -7.67% -26.23% 10.29% Banco Santander S.A. -7.22% -7.42% -13.82% -11.67% -23.39% -5.36%

For the past year East West Bancorp Inc. has 10.29% stronger performance while Banco Santander S.A. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

East West Bancorp Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Banco Santander S.A.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.