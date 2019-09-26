East West Bancorp (EWBC) Valuation Declined While Hahn Capital Management Lifted Stake; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Marchex (MCHX) by $310,000

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 582,892 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 228,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 151,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 88,524 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

