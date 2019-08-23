East West Bancorp (EWBC) Valuation Declined While Carlson Capital LP Cut Holding by $24.78 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Lifted Its Bp Adr (BP) Holding by $337,636 as Share Price Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 3.16 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: On 8th Anniversary of BP Oil Spill, Senator Markey Joins Legislation to Protect American Coasts and Workers from; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 527,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 314,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, down from 841,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 197,529 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,022 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Sector Etf (XLE).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64,132 shares to 462,733 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 78,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.55M for 8.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

