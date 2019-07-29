East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake Maintained by Fsi Group Llc; As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Stock Declined, Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $7.39 Million

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 110,828 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 704,384 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 16,955 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 36,690 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 24,400 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 278,180 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 96,193 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 94,249 shares. International Gp Incorporated reported 8,757 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 36,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 76,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 15,103 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Grp accumulated 486 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,283 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment holds 23,025 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Limited holds 4,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 74,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 412,072 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 13,521 shares. 43,716 are owned by Hbk L P. Bokf Na reported 28,697 shares stake. First Personal Fin Ser invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 105,292 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 109,768 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 163,474 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,959 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 74,987 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 15,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

