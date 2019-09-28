East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake Has Upped by Hahn Capital Management Llc; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Cut Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 5,107 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 8,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,079 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 760,414 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Shares for $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 257,131 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 1.45M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinebridge LP has 0.04% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 50,063 shares. Gw Henssler Associates has 9,900 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company has 16,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Invest Grp Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 44,236 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 462,563 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 276,549 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 19,667 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 26,450 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 1.40 million are held by Ci Invs Inc. Polar Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.07% or 98,778 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 12,816 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 31,544 shares to 231,535 shares, valued at $21.91 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 23,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,113 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s (NYSE:CRI).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Regional bank stocks suffer broad selloff, led by those downgraded at Raymond James – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 53.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,693 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 1,853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 481 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,233 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.08% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 397,145 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 416,303 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 0.16% or 20,965 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.3% or 5,867 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company accumulated 879,019 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 15,351 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,856 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Moves 0.72%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “May And June Outlook On Illumina Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Biosciences and Illumina extend merger deadline to March 31, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.