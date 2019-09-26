East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake Has Lifted by Btim Corp; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Miura Global Management Has Cut Holding by $6.85 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $257.91. About 839,156 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Btim Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 75,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 302,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, up from 226,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 589,121 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. $38,691 worth of stock was bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 161,044 shares to 536,693 shares, valued at $39.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 178,700 shares. M&R Management holds 7,829 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 10,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.12% stake. Hrt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Field & Main Fincl Bank reported 2,395 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4.06M shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 5,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 268,448 shares. Brinker Capital owns 8,945 shares. Denali Advsrs Lc stated it has 32,400 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Amer Century Companies Incorporated stated it has 59,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 37,200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 340,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,045 shares. Capital Research Investors holds 0.59% or 6.80M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 4.64 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 7,418 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 32,990 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Smithfield holds 0.01% or 393 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Limited holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.26% or 4.81M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 481,952 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 690,054 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 544,296 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 16,285 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

