East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Upped Holding by $10.63 Billion; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Holding

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 21,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 167,750 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20M, down from 189,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $226.5. About 28.37M shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 396,718 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 74,893 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 26,450 shares. 149,098 are held by Envestnet Asset. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 5,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest Prns holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 101,983 shares. 25,230 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd has 0.11% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 2.25M shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com holds 0.03% or 14,748 shares. Td Asset Incorporated invested in 85,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 462,563 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 63,704 shares. Northern reported 1.38M shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 45,065 shares. 10,338 are owned by Bb&T Limited Company.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 82% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Holdings Inc. by 25,915 shares to 189,733 shares, valued at $4.03 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,403 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple hires AstraZeneca exec – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.