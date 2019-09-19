East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $383,180; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Increased Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 26,375 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 34,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 595,947 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 1.81M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 25,931 shares to 522,111 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.56M for 9.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. The insider Zhou Catherine bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.09% or 42,416 shares. 74,893 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Federated Invsts Pa holds 881,534 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 44,236 are owned by Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc. Commerce Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ftb Advsrs owns 947 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 464 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 13,163 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.11% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 232,764 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 186,375 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

