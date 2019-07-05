East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined While Fsi Group Has Boosted Its Position; Facebook (FB) Position Boosted by Js Capital Management Llc

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 323,793 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 19/03/2018 – Social-media ETF Falls With Facebook Set For Biggest Drop Since November 2016 — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User; 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 11/04/2018 – lnstagram to allow users to download their data; 09/04/2018 – Instead an independent group of scholars will solicit research proposals and grant access to privacy-protected datasets from Facebook; 21/03/2018 – EU leaders to discuss Facebook data scandal in this week’s summit

