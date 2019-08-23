East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Price Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake; Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.20 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 131,493 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 74,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 9.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.20 million, down from 9.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 315,246 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 0.07% or 251,285 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.3% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 458,819 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 43,199 shares. Vanguard reported 13.79M shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% or 4,600 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 30,169 were reported by Lpl Ltd. Stephens Ar reported 68,022 shares. 128,145 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Advisors Lc. Signature And Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,913 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.45% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 37,950 shares. 166,431 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Pacific Invest Management Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 79,105 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 323,233 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,800 shares to 66,288 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,400 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prudential Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). M&T Commercial Bank holds 22,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has 26,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 5.59 million shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 56,150 shares. 17.30 million were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Advisory Net Limited Liability reported 1,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 37,850 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Tcw Inc, California-based fund reported 136,192 shares. Perkins Coie Co reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 32,167 shares to 951,367 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 55,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Lenovo Announce Multi-Year HPC/AI Collaboration, HPE Acquires MapR AI Tech and Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Reveals Name of Automotive Spin-Off – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.