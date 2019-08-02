East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position Held by Oxbow Advisors Llc; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.44 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 178.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 39,006 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 14,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.33% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 1.11M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 2.93M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – Several banks have attempted to join the group in recent years. ICBC Standard joined in 2016 after months of wrangling over conditions and an application from at least one other, Goldman Sachs was declined, sources in LPMCL member banks said; 17/04/2018 – Wall St extends rally after Goldman earnings beat forecasts; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Lloyd Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Asks: ‘Will The Machines Amplify The Next Downturn?’; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communication Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% stake. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 31,800 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Management Inc stated it has 109,950 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 808,037 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Wilshire reported 184,251 shares stake. The Rhode Island-based Compton Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.14% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company reported 506,839 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 51,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerce Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 10,050 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 5,112 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cum Perp Pf by 23,160 shares to 205,069 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Series L Pfd 7 by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,913 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 7,773 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 419 shares. Bp Public Llc reported 35,000 shares stake. Bridgewater Associates L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 64,423 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested in 7,236 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Davenport & Llc has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,332 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,716 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 137,804 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 38,407 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Palouse Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 8,237 shares. Smith Asset Lp invested in 58 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Llc holds 0.11% or 15,067 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested in 11,303 shares. 7,611 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.