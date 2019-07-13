East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position Has Raised by Oxbow Advisors Llc; As Metlife (MET) Stock Rose, Wade G W & Upped Position

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 225,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 178.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,006 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 14,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 694,750 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp reported 1.44M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Agf Invests America has 0.8% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 52,940 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has 0.21% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 31,111 shares. Hexavest Inc accumulated 12,796 shares. Arrow Fin Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 9,954 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Llc owns 15,785 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Communications stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 100 were accumulated by Kistler. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 941,683 shares. Carroll reported 3,252 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 275,885 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,038 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares to 25,355 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,280 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG) by 21,212 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,053 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

