East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Raised by Fsi Group Llc; Winfield Associates Increases Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 323,793 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.23M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ing Groep Nv reported 89,176 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 40,741 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.15% stake. Cognios Capital Lc stated it has 53,112 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 53,084 shares. 4,365 were accumulated by Evergreen Mngmt Limited Company. Federated Inc Pa holds 586,468 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.17% or 8,476 shares in its portfolio. 3,500 are held by South Street Limited Liability. Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.03 million shares. Burney Co reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,101 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.2% or 26,739 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.94 million was sold by Barbagallo John A. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Incorporated Public Ltd reported 488,208 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Macquarie Group Limited has 3.63 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 30,169 shares stake. 28,940 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 166,431 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Td Asset holds 81,315 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 510,524 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Co Na has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Mackenzie Financial invested in 47,964 shares. 5,989 were reported by Sun Life. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 59,605 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.