East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Maintained by Hahn Capital Management Llc; Fortress Investment Group Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Has Trimmed by $21.17 Million

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 214,496 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 110,244 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) by 107,493 shares to 775,689 shares, valued at $32.07B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 58,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,420 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Expect JKG Will Reach $215 – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.