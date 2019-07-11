East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Has Raised by Fsi Group Llc; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Increased Stake by $313,120 as Market Valuation Rose

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 260,058 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 892,015 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will East West Bancorp (EWBC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for 5 Years – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “East West Bancorp Appears To Be An Attractive Opportunity Given The Current Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Higher Costs Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,816 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.37% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 271,731 shares. British Columbia Inv Corp reported 0.06% stake. Wellington Shields Ltd Company reported 0.35% stake. Moreover, Alps has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 7,765 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13.79M shares. The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 2,954 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. South Dakota Council accumulated 74,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Amer Int Gru Inc has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 346,721 shares. 28,416 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. The Australia-based Amp Investors has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pnc Finance Service Gru owns 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 47,316 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,826 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. Shares for $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,698.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 112,378 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Intact Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Court Place Advsrs Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 398,732 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,178 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Choate Invest Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 32,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.7% or 19,941 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,819 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,479 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Upgrade Vaults Red-Hot Waste Management Stock to New Heights – Schaeffers Research” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Bagging Advanced Disposal Services – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.