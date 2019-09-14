East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Boosted by Hahn Capital Management Llc; Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Shareholder Penbrook Management Decreased Holding

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 127,004 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 124,515 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Irving Paul H bought $38,691.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp reported 1.89 million shares stake. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Gru reported 49,573 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 69,046 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Allstate Corporation invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,507 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 5,466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 105,634 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Bokf Na owns 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 28,621 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Mutual Of America Cap Lc has 138,011 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 67,974 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 52,037 shares to 381,876 shares, valued at $28.51B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,840 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regional banks lower after downgrade by Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Invs holds 1.08 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 82,858 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,080 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 327,813 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 36,071 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack And Mgmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Northern Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 107,498 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 20,100 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 0% or 19,799 shares. Firsthand Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 1.34% or 3.91 million shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 3,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 302,565 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 66,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.