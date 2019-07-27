East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Cut Stake by $2.49 Million as Share Value Declined; As Cvr Energy (CVI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 53,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 77,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 606,350 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 33,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,666 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 167,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 447,403 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress

