East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position by $795,800 as Share Value Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 49,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 638,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.23 million, down from 688,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 565,665 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 233,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, up from 216,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 550,306 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $38.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

