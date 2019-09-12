East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake; Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Upped Bristol (BMY) Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 233,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 216,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 129,724 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.93 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 2,512 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares with value of $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Group Lc has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 548,684 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,440 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,989 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.01% or 29,773 shares. Moreover, Ci Inc has 0.36% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1.40M shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 14,018 shares. First Personal Financial has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.34M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 125,241 were accumulated by Eagle Global Advisors Lc.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares to 352,238 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 58,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,658 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.08% or 213,606 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 101,890 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. State Street has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 4,429 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 35,033 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 11.92 million shares. Bonness Enter Incorporated accumulated 53,100 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 113.59 million shares or 1.14% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,208 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset invested in 9,032 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc reported 105,600 shares stake. Cibc Ww Corporation owns 373,759 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.