East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased Position by $4.21 Million as Valuation Declined; Brighton Jones Lowered Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $969,474

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 33,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 91,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 476,324 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28 million, up from 384,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 124,515 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 4,634 shares to 155,170 shares, valued at $26.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 80,861 shares to 29,259 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) by 27,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,555 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. The insider Zhou Catherine bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.