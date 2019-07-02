East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Bristol John W & Company Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 178.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,006 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 14,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 667,867 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 3,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,446 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.00 million, down from 484,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 2.34M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 1.07M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Fagan holds 0.09% or 1,683 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 27,328 shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 9,596 are held by Washington Tru National Bank. Maryland Capital Mngmt has 121,343 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation reported 3,274 shares. Bislett Ltd accumulated 5.19% or 70,000 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Il stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Llc reported 0.45% stake. 88,801 are owned by Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.75% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cheviot Value has 1.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $57.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 59,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jefferies Pours Some Fizz On National Beverage’s Earnings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Australian PE firm PEP sets up company to buy Campbell’s international business – AFR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.04 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc Senior Note Pfd 7.35 by 39,775 shares to 26,175 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore by 28,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,406 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.