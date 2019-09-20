East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Market Valuation Declined

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 108,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.82 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.57% or $9.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 2.15M shares traded or 141.16% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 397,588 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares with value of $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Holdings Inc. by 25,915 shares to 189,733 shares, valued at $4.03B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 31,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,440 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $815.67M for 28.37 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 75,000 shares to 120,943 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Munications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).