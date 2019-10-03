East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Holding by $669,898; Amalgamated Bank Lowered Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position as Stock Price Rose

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 21,184 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, down from 24,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $362.5. About 1.45M shares traded or 59.95% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 14,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 11,210 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, down from 25,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 672,564 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Should You Buy Boeing Stock? 5 Aerospace Stocks To Invest In – LearnBonds” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anticipating Q1 Earnings – Northrop Grumman – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman wins $1.4B U.S. defense contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $801.99M for 19.12 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 1.71M shares. Winfield Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Aldebaran Financial reported 6,715 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 16,858 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2,056 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,065 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 953 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 48,790 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Loomis Sayles L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 385,574 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 99,593 shares. Mutual Of America Limited stated it has 0.1% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Capital Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 3,584 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB) by 27,975 shares to 281,054 shares, valued at $59.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 5,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,531 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Co holds 168,116 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.21M shares. 25,230 were reported by Nomura Asset Management. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.34 million shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 42,382 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 1.40 million are held by Ci Invests. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 19,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Advisory Ltd has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 3,345 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 20,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charter Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 17,687 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. 2,512 shares were bought by Zhou Catherine, worth $100,028 on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $175.48M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “East West Bank Announces Agreement to Sell Desert Community Bank Branches to Flagstar Bank, FSB – Business Wire” on November 13, 2017. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “C&I Loans Surged Late 2018, But That’s Set To Change In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 18, 2019.