East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $998,936; Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Tessco Technologies (TESS) Position by $561,833; Market Value Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 21,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 162,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 184,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 760,414 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.09% . The institutional investor held 260,517 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, down from 293,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tessco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 30,956 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has declined 17.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS); 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 25,989 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $60.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 44,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Analysts await TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. TESS’s profit will be $1.53M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tessco Technologies (TESS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TESSCO Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise – Business Wire” on May 11, 2018. More interesting news about TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tessco Announces Distribution Agreement with IoT Solutions Leader Digi International – Business Wire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TESSCO Technologies Announces Hiring of Joe Cawley as VP/CIO – Business Wire” with publication date: June 16, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TESS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 5.13 million shares or 11.11% more from 4.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated reported 0.22% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Barclays Plc invested in 15,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 470 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 16,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 23,940 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 546 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 156,161 shares. Fmr Lc reported 36 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 101,899 shares in its portfolio. Tieton Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 334,039 shares. 64 were reported by Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc. Panagora Asset Inc reported 29,722 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,030 are held by Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 1.45M shares. Moreover, Ellington Gru Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 476,324 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.32% or 97,110 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 582,064 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 129,730 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce holds 924 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,300 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 101,983 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.02% or 336,340 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Colonial Tru Advisors, a South Carolina-based fund reported 65,175 shares.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57M for 9.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. On Friday, August 23 Irving Paul H bought $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “C&I Loans Surged Late 2018, But That’s Set To Change In 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.