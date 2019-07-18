East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder First Republic Investment Management Increased Its Stake; As I D Systems (IDSY) Shares Declined, Bard Associates Has Upped Stake

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 47,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 480,489 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.05 million, up from 432,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 993,051 shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 4,708 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Since January 17, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.05 million activity. $97,835 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS on Friday, May 24. The insider Brodsky Michael bought $49,437. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of stock. Shares for $14,725 were bought by Formant Christopher on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Associate Inv invested in 0.35% or 687,046 shares. Cannell Ltd Liability Com holds 2.65 million shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. 19,226 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Llc. 348,683 were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bard Associate Inc reported 342,910 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 54,400 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 15,063 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.01% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Inc holds 0.23% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital has 167,305 shares. Bluecrest reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 399 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 50,000 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 8,959 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 20,034 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.16 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Synovus reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 98,298 shares. 14,640 are owned by Westover Cap Limited. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 714 shares. 363 were accumulated by Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 29,372 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 201,028 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Smith Graham And Company Investment Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 108,970 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 4,503 shares to 110,551 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,470 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

