East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 11.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 102,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, down from 393,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 354,836 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 14,396 shares to 417,617 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

