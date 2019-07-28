East West Bancorp Com (EWBC) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Raised Stake by $334,969; La Z Boy (LZB) Holder Dean Investment Associates Lowered Its Stake

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 7,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,759 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 4,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 704,384 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 66.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 92,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,180 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 300,745 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 13.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.66% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 65,645 shares to 249,019 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 117,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 7,533 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company owns 111,174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0% or 3,789 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tributary Mgmt Ltd invested in 411,237 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 9,500 shares. Smith Graham & Advsr Lp has 1.08% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 157,822 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Burney holds 0.02% or 8,040 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 404,612 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Swiss Bancorp reported 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,077 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.51 million for 24.00 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 70,410 shares. Moreover, Btim has 0.15% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 226,782 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 42,416 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 61,715 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.04% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Smithfield has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 80 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1.19M shares. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Lpl Limited Liability invested in 0% or 30,169 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.1% or 384,726 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 201,028 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Mrgstr Md Cp Grw (JKH) by 2,535 shares to 1,601 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 10,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,314 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

