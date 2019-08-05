East Coast Asset Management Upped Moodys (MCO) Position by $315,121 as Stock Price Rose; Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Its Ventas (VTR) Position by $314,244; Stock Value Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 4,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 50,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 45,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 534,115 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $11.5 during the last trading session, reaching $202.8. About 415,496 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s revises Brazil outlook to stable, citing reform prospects; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SR SECURED TO Caa2,; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Contego Clo V Designated Activity Company; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Telefonica’s Proposed Undated Hybrid Securities; 06/03/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENERGY PRICE MOVE IS REVERSAL OF REFORM: MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Negative Outlook To The City Of Hayward; Affirms Aa2 Issuer Rating; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.’s B1 Cfr Following Proposed Term Loan Add-on; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Uzbekinvest’s Insurance Financial Strength Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW FOR UPGRADE ON BANCO INTERACCIONES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S has 182,455 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 5,497 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 112,282 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 13,908 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.77M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 77,375 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 3,342 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.04% stake. Kentucky Retirement System reported 7,265 shares stake. Marshfield Associates has 1.06M shares. 2,283 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. 45,819 were accumulated by Fifth Third State Bank.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Expands SaaS Offering With Banking Cloud Credit Risk for Regulatory Calculations and Credit Risk Reporting – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 331,930 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 8,840 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 27,754 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 5,973 shares. 2,229 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has 262,941 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 6.55 million shares. American has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Sigma Planning holds 12,398 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 20,584 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The Georgia-based Narwhal Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Another trade for 68,084 shares valued at $4.36M was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ventas (VTR) Announces Sean P. Nolan to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.