East Coast Asset Management Upped Its Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $494,076 as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Lowered Holding by $2.26 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 19,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,251 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, down from 161,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 972,758 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital invested in 32,894 shares or 1.96% of the stock. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadinha Ltd has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation holds 2.48% or 41,086 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 26,240 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 3,788 shares. Capital International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 147,020 shares. Howard Mgmt has 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 314,852 shares. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) Limited has 14.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 377,195 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,108 shares. Sit Investment holds 2.14% or 574,152 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas & Associates Incorporated invested in 4.35% or 41,994 shares. Abner Herrman Brock has 255,574 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.