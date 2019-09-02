East Coast Asset Management Upped Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $11.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While State Street Increased Its Stake

State Street Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 65.22 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 billion, up from 63.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 38,058 shares. Natixis Lp reported 76,965 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bluestein R H & Co accumulated 87,441 shares or 2.06% of the stock. United Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,863 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc invested in 700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 12,503 shares. 139,949 are owned by Montag And Caldwell. Da Davidson & Communications holds 0.06% or 8,525 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth invested in 1,394 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hanson And Doremus Inv Management accumulated 105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 526 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raub Brock Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 48,929 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.1% or 4,606 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 29,809 shares to 457,546 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verso Corp by 83,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,384 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).