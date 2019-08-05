East Coast Asset Management Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.68 Million as Stock Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $6.60 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.75. About 2.60 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 68,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.57M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $105.8. About 4.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: Today’s other big Brazil retail scoop: @tbautzer and @carolinamandl broke news of up to $3 billion in back taxes; 03/04/2018 – Walmart’s Global Money-Wiring Platform Comes Four Years AFter Domestic Money-Transfer Service Walmart2Walmart; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, FLIPKART WILL MAINTAIN DISTINCT BRANDS & OPERATING STRUCTURES; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S EXPECTS CASH BUSINESS GROWTH IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES TO OUTPACE EMERGING COUNTRIES IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.11 million for 24.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares to 577,780 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 75,357 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 24,179 were reported by Private Na. Hightower Trust Serv Lta invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, British Columbia Inv Corporation has 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Scotia Capital holds 0.07% or 83,934 shares. Howe And Rusling has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,465 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.02% or 1,844 shares in its portfolio. Westover Advsr Llc reported 4,217 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Personal Cap Advisors has 0.45% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Towercrest Capital Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 6,541 shares. Moreover, Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0.33% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 5.25 million shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 330,776 shares to 699,290 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 15,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walmart Has Already Lost Its Battle With Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Isn’t As Expensive As You Think It Is – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 14,568 shares. First American Commercial Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 62,730 shares. 2,301 are held by Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Clark Grp Inc owns 187,167 shares. 479,178 are owned by Intll Grp. 19.56 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Sunbelt Secs Inc accumulated 9,768 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Wendell David Assocs owns 31,178 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc stated it has 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 0.15% or 733,528 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 6.25M shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 240,314 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability reported 0.28% stake. Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.75% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 21.86 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.