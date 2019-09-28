East Coast Asset Management Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Lowered by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Market Value Were Volatile, Nuance Investments Decreased Its Position by $6.85 Million

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 124,571 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 177,426 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, down from 301,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 1.71 million shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 42,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 272,325 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, down from 314,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.15M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.22 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $73.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 135,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

