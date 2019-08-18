East Coast Asset Management Stake in Fedex (FDX) Upped as Stock Price Declined; As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $589,745

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 7.59 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,647 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.56M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAT) by 454,980 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 241,740 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 94,775 shares. Curbstone Management invested in 15,620 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Co has 275,567 shares. Aspiriant holds 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 3,651 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,130 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 145,137 shares. Newfocus Finance Gp Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,479 shares. 57 were reported by Csat Advisory L P. 31,311 were reported by Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability. Moreover, E&G Advisors LP has 0.76% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 248,142 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.82 million shares. Barnett & Inc holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,820 shares. Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,858 shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt holds 1.76% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,310 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 2,705 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth accumulated 3,350 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 21,525 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding accumulated 1.05 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny has 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 97,665 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,125 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). American National Registered Inv Advisor holds 3,198 shares. Farmers Comml Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 21 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,338 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,000 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.