East Coast Asset Management Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Jensen Investment Management Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $54.49 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 5,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 10,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.82M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 24.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 6.41M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.89 million, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 16.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Css Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wealthcare Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Taurus Asset Mgmt reported 2,300 shares. Cambridge Trust Com has 91,226 shares. Drexel Morgan & Company has invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,368 shares. Chatham Gp reported 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Palladium Lc stated it has 41,186 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,251 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Barbara Oil Communications reported 5,000 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 100,503 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa reported 15,627 shares stake. Pension Ser invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.02 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 475,674 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $168.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,781 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).