East Coast Asset Management Raised Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $494,076; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Toronto (TD) Position by $2.03 Million as Shares Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 914,636 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Com reported 15,076 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.67M shares. 92,711 are owned by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Legacy Private Tru Co invested in 1,620 shares. 337,600 are owned by Factory Mutual. Bamco New York holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 97,828 shares. Resolution Limited reported 457,171 shares stake. Westpac Banking reported 242,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap reported 5.74 million shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coho Prns invested in 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 663 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20,296 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

