East Coast Asset Management Position in Moodys (MCO) Has Upped by $315,121; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Stake by $305,970

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,858 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $214.36. About 506,988 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Harvey Gulf’s Pdr To D-PD; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Apex, Nc To Aaa; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – STRUCTURED FINANCE REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS INTERVIAS’ RATINGS; ASSIGNS BA2/AA2.BR TO PROPO; 28/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who caused its bonds and stock to drop; 22/03/2018 – Micro Focus Shares Fall, Moody’s Cuts Outlook — Market Talk; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TERMS OF POST-BREXIT TRANSITION DEAL ARE CREDIT POSITIVE, BUT UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN; 12/04/2018 – INDONESIA RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Enel Generacion Chile To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 3,199 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,278 were reported by Trust Of Toledo Na Oh. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 7,265 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.18% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 169,854 shares. Daiwa Group Inc owns 21,683 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 656,205 shares. Cap Guardian Tru reported 314,859 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,838 shares. Andra Ap reported 28,100 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp accumulated 0.38% or 155,575 shares. 46 were reported by Carroll Finance. Northern Corporation holds 0.08% or 1.82 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.09% or 6,227 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.26% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 9,484 shares to 32,684 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

